10:03 Reported News Briefs Nissan 30, 5780 , 24/04/20 Nissan 30, 5780 , 24/04/20 20-year-old motorcycle rider injured near LaGuardia interchange A 20-year-old man sustained moderate injuries after crashing his motorcycle near the LaGuardia interchange on Road 20. MDA responders and paramedics provided him with first aid and evacuated him to Ichilov hospital in Tel Aviv. ► ◄ Last Briefs