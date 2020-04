10:00 Reported News Briefs Nissan 30, 5780 , 24/04/20 Nissan 30, 5780 , 24/04/20 Air pollution warning this afternoon in Negev, Arava regions The Ministry of Environmental Protection has issued a warning of high levels of air pollution in the Negev and Arava regions. These areas are expected to be hazy this afternoon, causing the level of air pollution to rise. ► ◄ Last Briefs