Ehud Barak: 'Did anyone say "Mafia"?'

Former prime minister Ehud Barak has joined the chorus of those denouncing a letter sent by senior officials from the State Prosecution to State Attorney Dan Eldad, who has publicly clashed with Attorney-General Avichai Mandelblit, who is seeking to have him replaced as State Attorney and alleged that his "conduct ... is morally, administratively, and professionally lacking."

Eldad responded that "From day one ... Mandelblit did everything possible to sabotage my work." Eldad is widely viewed as close to Justice Minister Ohana, who saw to his appointment, and Ohana in turn is a loyal supporter of the prime minister.

"Did anyone say 'Mafia'?" Barak wrote on Twitter this morning. "The order was issued from Balfour [i.e. the Prime Minister's office] and this time, the target is Mandelblit. We have to get rid of him! Before the Supreme Court rules [on whether a Knesset member who is under indictment may form a government]. And before the trial begins [of Netanyahu, on corruption charges]. And if they don't succeed, at the very least they want to smear the judiciary and the legal system. He [Mandelblit] isn't one of [Netanyahu's] loyal supporters...

"This is a critical time for the Supreme Court," Barak concluded, "and for all of us. Enough!"