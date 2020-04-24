'An institution where only one way of thinking is tolerated'

Transportation Minister Betzalel Smotrich (Yamina) has responded to the letter sent by senior members of the State Prosecution to State Attorney Dan Eldad, attacking him for his criticism of the Attorney General, Avichai Mandelblit.

"I have never met Dan Eldad," Smotrich said, "and I don't know him at all. However, as of this morning, I'm convinced that he should remain in his position. The proof? This letter, which crosses a dangerous red line.

"A homogenous, insular, and tightly regimented institution where only one way of thinking is tolerated and any dissenting voice is silenced or attacked is dangerous - even frightening - all the more so when it concerns an institution that has so much power," he said.