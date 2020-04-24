|
09:27
Reported
News BriefsNissan 30, 5780 , 24/04/20
British PM Boris Johnson 'in good shape,' returning to work soon
British Health Secretary Matt Hancock has told Sky News that he spoke to Prime Minister Boris Johnson yesterday and that he is "in good shape," adding that he is sure that the Prime Minister will be returning to work "as soon as doctors recommend it."
Hancock added that it is still too soon to loosen the UK's lockdown measures and that the shops that are now reopening were never required to close in the first place.
Last Briefs