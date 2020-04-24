Forecast: Hot today and then cooler until Monday

Friday: A significant rise in temperatures, mainly in the center and south of the country. It will be hotter than usual for the time of year, and there is a possibility of heatwave conditions. In the north, there may be local rain. In the south, there will be strong winds and localized sandstorms. The center of the country may be hazy in the afternoon hours. Toward evening, there could be rain showers in many parts of the country from the north to the northern Negev region.

Shabbat: Local rain in the north and center of the country. In the north, there will be isolated thunderstorms. The northern Negev region could see localized rain. Temperatures will drop noticeably to below the seasonal average.

Sunday: Partially cloudy, with temperatures still low for the time of year. Possibility of local rain showers in the morning.

Monday: Partially cloudy with possibility of light rain and a slight rise in temperatures.