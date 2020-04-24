President Rivlin pays tribute to Rabbi Yeshayahu Heber

Israeli President Reuven Rivlin has paid tribute to Rabbi Yeshayahu Heber, who passed away last night from coronavirus at the age of 55.

"My heart is overcome with distress at the passing of Rabbi Yeshayahu Heber, a man whose entire essence was selfless giving," Rivlin said. "Rabbi Heber mended the tears in Israeli society, seeing only one common humanity. His life-saving organization was one of a kind. Together with all those whose life he saved, along with the entire Jewish People, I want to send my condolences and a message of strength to his family, and I truly believe that the 'Gift of Life' foundation that he established will continue to bestow the gift of life even after Rabbi Heber has been taken from us."