'You can shop in Ikea, but you can't go to the cemetery'

Israeli writer Meir Shalev was interviewed yesterday on Reshet Bet and sharply attacked the government's decision to close military cemeteries on Memorial Day next week.

"Every since Bibi [prime minister Binyamin Netanyahu] hosted his son on Seder night - which the rest of us were prohibited from doing - I have been intentionally breaching the lockdown, even though only pigs and jackals notice," he said.

"This year, Memorial Day will be something really special," he added. "You can go to Ikea to shop, but you can't go to visit your friend. Do you realize how stupid and crazy this government is? They let you go to Ikea, but you can't go to [a fallen soldier's] gravesite."