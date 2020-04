08:37 Reported News Briefs Nissan 30, 5780 , 24/04/20 Nissan 30, 5780 , 24/04/20 Kinneret rose another half centimeter in last day The level of the lake is now 209.07 meters below sea level, and is close to reaching the "upper red line" which marks full capacity, when the Degania sluice gates are opened, allowing any excess water to make its way down to the Dead Sea. ► ◄ Last Briefs