08:35 Reported News Briefs Nissan 30, 5780 , 24/04/20

Mexico: 1,069 deaths so far, 11,633 confirmed cases

The Mexican Health Ministry has reported updated figures on the coronavirus epidemic. So far, 1,069 people have died and the number of confirmed infections stands at 11,633.