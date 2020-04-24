'A tremendous privilege to be able to pray at the Western Wall'

This morning, Rosh Chodesh Iyar, a small number of men and women prayed at the Western Wall. Only people who reside within 500 meters of the Wall are permitted to pray there, effectively excluding anyone who does not live in Jerusalem's Old City.

Moshe, who lives in the Jewish Quarter, related: "It is a great privilege and tremendous experience to be able to preserve the tradition of praying the Rosh Chodesh prayers at the Western Wall. Since we live near the Wall, we have a special privilege and indeed a special duty not to abandon this last remnant of the Holy Temple."