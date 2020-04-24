IDF, Mossad announce plans to resume full functioning

Parallel to the government's decision to loosen lockdown regulations and start getting the economy up and running again, the IDF and Mossad have announced that they intend to return to normal functioning.

A source in the Health Ministry responded: "Abandoning a sinking ship." The Health Ministry has continually warned of a too-swift return to routine, cautioning that this could cause the number of new infections to spike, and adding that they are preparing for a huge second wave of the epidemic the coming winter, which, accompanied by seasonal flu, could overwhelm the hospitals.