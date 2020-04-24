White House: Sunlight and higher temperatures shorten virus lifespan

A key White House official has stated that sunlight and increasing temperatures will help to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

At a briefing at the White House last night, the Under-Secretary for Science and Technology at the Department of Homeland Security, William Bryan, stated that a research study conducted in the United States showed that higher temperatures and humidity shortened the lifespan of the virus, although he stressed that these were only initial findings and that it was too early to draw substantive conclusions from them.