Nissan 30, 5780 , 24/04/20 Blue & White and Labor have signed a coalition agreement Blue & White and Labor have now officially signed a coalition agreement. The agreement includes the provisions that Amir Peretz will receive the Economy and Industry ministerial portfolio, and that Itzik Shmuli will be appointed Minister of Social Security.