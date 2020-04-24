Former SC judge: Supreme Court should reduce judicial activism

Former Supreme Court Justice Yaakov Turkel told Galei Tzahal this morning that, "It would be beneficial if the judicial system was made subject to restrictions that hinder it from intervening in other branches of government."

Turkel added, "It's not written anywhere that one of the two government representatives on the committee for the appointment of judges has to be from the opposition, although this has been the practice for the last 30 years or so. It is a good idea to continue in this manner, but it's doubtful whether the Supreme Court should intervene on this matter."