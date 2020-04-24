France warns against applying sovereignty in 'West Bank'

France has warned the Israeli government that it will not remain silent if Israel decides to apply sovereignty to Judea and Samaria, according to a report on Channel 13 News.

The report quotes a French official as stating: "Israeli annexation of the West Bank will not pass without response and taking such a step will have repercussions on our relationship with Israel."

According to the American "Deal of the Century" plan, Israel may apply sovereignty to certain sections of what much of the world calls the "West Bank" i.e. Judea, Samaria, and the Jordan Valley, with other sections becoming part of a Palestinian state, subject to certain conditions.