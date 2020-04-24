Gov't reports progress on Hamas prisoner exchange deal

Government officials have told the Maariv newspaper that there has been progress made lately toward a prisoner exchange with Hamas. This was an official release of information, not a leak.

Yesterday, the Lebanese newspaper Al-Akhbar reported that the chances of such an exchange being concluded successfully were good and increasing by the day. Al-Akhbar also reported on Egypt's recent decision to release four Palestinian doctors from Gaza being held in Egyptian prisons, in a gesture designed to improve relations with the terror organization. Egypt is expected to release more Palestinian prisoners in the future.