Government meeting this morning to decide on relaxation of shutdown

The government is expected to decide on easing the lockdown regulations still further this morning, in a telephone meeting of ministers. The meeting was originally set to be held last night, but was postponed until 8 o'clock this morning.

Among other matters on the agenda is the government's intention to authorize the opening of most high street stores, along with its plan to get most of the workforce back to work under the "purple tag" system which denotes adherence to Health Ministry guidelines.