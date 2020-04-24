|
Nissan 30, 5780 , 24/04/20
PA satisfied with EU's condemnation of annexation
Riyad al-Maliki, the Palestinian Authority (PA) “foreign minister”, on Thursday praised EU foreign affairs chief Josep Borrell who had warned Israel against applying sovereignty over portions of Judea and Samaria.
Maliki noted positively the European position against recognition of Israeli sovereignty in the "occupied West Bank" and its adherence to international law and the relevant UN Security Council resolutions, including Resolution 242 and Resolution 338.
