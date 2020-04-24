|
Nissan 30, 5780 , 24/04/20
Iranian general: We'll destroy US warships
The head of Iran’s elite Revolutionary Guards threatened on Thursday that Iran will destroy US warships if its security is threatened in the Persian Gulf.
“I have ordered our naval forces to destroy any American terrorist force in the Persian Gulf that threatens security of Iran’s military or non-military ships,” Major General Hossein Salami said, according to Reuters, adding, “Security of the Persian Gulf is part of Iran’s strategic priorities.”
