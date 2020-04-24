|
Britain's Jewish Chronicle newspaper sold
The Jewish Chronicle, one of Britain’s Jewish newspapers, has been sold to a consortium fronted by former Prime Minister Theresa May’s former director of communications, The Guardian reported Thursday.
The Jewish Chronicle and another British Jewish newspaper, the Jewish News, announced earlier this month they had decided to close after their parent company ran out of money amid the coronavirus pandemic which is devastating the media industry.
