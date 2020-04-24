Elizabeth Warren's brother dies of coronavirus

Senator Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) announced on Thursday that her oldest brother, Donald Reed Herring, died after testing positive for coronavirus.

"My oldest brother, Don Reed, died from the coronavirus on Tuesday evening," Warren said in a statement to CNN and in a series of tweets.

"He was charming and funny, a natural leader. What made him extra special was his smile. He had a quick, crooked smile that seemed to generate its own light -- and to light up everyone around him,” added Warren.