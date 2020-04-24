03:59 Reported News Briefs Nissan 30, 5780 , 24/04/20 Nissan 30, 5780 , 24/04/20 Lapid: A special man who dedicated his life to saving the lives of others MK Yair Lapid (Yesh Atid) eulogized Rabbi Yeshayahu Heber on Thursday night. “Sad news at the end of this day. Rabbi Yeshayahu Heber, chairman of the Matnat Chaim Association, was a special man who dedicated his life to saving the lives of others. He was taken away from us prematurely and left us an imperative of giving and loving others. I send my condolences to the family. May his memory be for a blessing,” said Lapid ► ◄ Last Briefs