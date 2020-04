01:22 Reported News Briefs Nissan 30, 5780 , 24/04/20 Nissan 30, 5780 , 24/04/20 Cabinet meeting postponed to 8:00 a.m. The Cabinet Secretary informed the Cabinet Ministers that due to a delay in obtaining the materials and the legal opinion, and following the request of the Ministers, the Cabinet meeting, which was scheduled to take place overnight Thursday, will be postponed to 8:00 a.m. Friday morning. ► ◄ Last Briefs