01:07
Reported
Nissan 30, 5780 , 24/04/20
My Heritage to carry out 10,000 coronavirus tests per day
The Health and Defense Ministries on Thursday evening signed an agreement with the Israeli "My Heritage" company to set up and operate a laboratory that would carry out 10,000 coronavirus tests a day.
My Heritage will set up a coronavirus testing lab in Israel. The lab will be independent and operated by the company’s Israeli employees and will use the equipment of Chinese company BGI.
