Litzman: A difficult evening for the health system

Health Minister Yaakov Litzman eulogized Rabbi Yeshayahu Heber, who passed away at the age of 55 after being infected with the coronavirus.

"Great sorrow for the people of Israel and a difficult evening for the health system, with the passing of Rabbi Yeshayahu Heber, who founded the Gift of Life Organization for kidney patients. A man of all kindness and compassion, who saved many lives in Israel," Litzman said.

Rabbi Yeshayahu Heber, who unfortunately died after contracting coronavirus, was a noble figure, a great man, who devoted his entire life to saving others. We send our condolences to the family at this difficult time," the minister added.