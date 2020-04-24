00:26 Reported News Briefs Nissan 30, 5780 , 24/04/20 Nissan 30, 5780 , 24/04/20 Smotrich on Rabbi Heber: Tens of thousands of angels are greeting him National Union chairman Bezalel Smotrich eulogized Rabbi Yeshayahu Heber. “A great disaster. Baruch Dayan Emet. Rabbi Yeshayahu Heber was full of grace. An enterprise of life-saving. The man who is personally responsible for giving the gift of life to many dozens of people. Tens of thousands of angels are now greeting him up in heaven. The heart is crying,” Smotrich said. ► ◄ Last Briefs