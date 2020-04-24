Netanyahu on Rabbi Heber: Exemplar of humanity and kindness

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu eulogized Rabbi Yeshayahu Heber, who passed away on Thursday evening from coronavirus at the age of 55.

"I wish to express deep regret over the passing of Rabbi Yeshayahu Heber, the founder and director of the Matnat Chaim Association, which helps patients in need of a kidney transplant. Rabbi Heber himself underwent a kidney transplant, and he instilled in the general public the awareness of the importance of donation. At the same time, he worked to connect donors with recipients, and accompanied the process throughout. Thanks to him, hundreds of people in Israel have been given a new life," Netanyahu said.

"Rabbi Heber was an exemplar of humanity, kindness and mutual responsibility. We all hoped he would recover from the coronavirus, but unfortunately, he passed away tonight. My deepest condolences to his family. May his memory be for a blessing,” the Prime Minister added.