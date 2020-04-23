Israel's Minister of Education wishes Muslims a 'blessed Ramadan'

Israel's MInister of Education Rabbi Rafi Peretz has wished Muslims everywhere a "blessed Ramadan." The Muslim holy month of Ramadan that commemorates what Muslims claim to be God's initial communications with Muhammad begins tonight and is characterized by daily fasting, special prayers, and performance of good deeds.

Peretz' statement reads: "With the start of the month of Ramadan, I want to wish all Muslims an easy fast, a blessed Ramadan and goodness throughout the year. May this be a blessed month full off faith, giving to one another, and health."