Israel's #1 convention center offers virtual conventions online

Israel's largest convention center Binyanei Ha'umah in Jerusalem is offering online conventions and other services. Binyanei Ha'umah Director General Mira Altman described the new online platform as follows: "As the largest convention center in Israel that has hosted the largest and most important congresses and international events in the history of the State, it is natural for us to create the most cutting edge platform going forward.

"This platform will allow organizers of conventions and exhibitions to create virtual events in a variety of cyberspace halls that that will provide a practical alternative to traditional gatherings in this time of coronavirus restricitons."