22:25 Reported News Briefs Nissan 29, 5780 , 23/04/20 Nissan 29, 5780 , 23/04/20 Bennett to Kochavi: 'Continue to lead with determination and humility' Defense Minister Naftali Bennett delivered a birthday greeting on Twitter to the IDF Chief-of-Staff Aviv Kochavi in these words: "Happy birthday. I wish for all of us that you will continue to lead the IDF with determination, humility, regal bearing, and a fighting spirit, together with love for the Land of Israel. In the name of the nation of Israel -- thank you!"