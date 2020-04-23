Holocaust survivors who fell in Israel's wars honored online this year

The 'Last Remnant' project that honors Holocaust survivors whose entire families were killed during World War II, who immigrated to Israel, and who subsequently fell in one of Israel's wars will be honored online this year. Typically the project honors these special heroes with visits to their graves throughout Israel on Memorial Day, which occurs next Tuesday.

The 'Yisrael Sheli' (My Israel) organization is sponsoring this year's online program since all cemeteries will be closed on Memorial Day due to COVID-19.

A website has been set up for uploading the names and stories of the 'Last Remnant' honorees.