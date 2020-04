21:51 Reported News Briefs Nissan 29, 5780 , 23/04/20 Nissan 29, 5780 , 23/04/20 IDF to begin release of reserves called up to battle COVID-19 The IDF Home Front Command will begin on Sunday to release reserves called up in the wake of the COVID-19 crisis. Seven hundred reserve soldiers will be relieved of their duties in monitoring the nationwide lockdown. At the same time, a division of paratrooper and Nahal troops will reduce its presence in Bnei Brak and Jerusalem. ► ◄ Last Briefs