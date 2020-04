21:34 Reported News Briefs Nissan 29, 5780 , 23/04/20 Nissan 29, 5780 , 23/04/20 Singers and other performing artiststs demand government assistance At a rally in Rabin Square in Tel Aviv Israel's top singers and other performing artists demanded government assistance in the wake of the coronavirus. Quarantine and social distancing restrictions have brought concerts and other entertainment events to a standstill. 150,000 Israelis are active in the performing arts sector. ► ◄ Last Briefs