Nissan 29, 5780 , 23/04/20
Former Health Minister: 'Cure is worse than the disease'
Former Health Minister Haim Ramon was sharply critical of the Health Ministry's response to the coronavirus. Ramon is of the opinion that the extended lockdowns are ultimately damaging to the health of the nation.
"The lockdown has caused a loss of 100 billion shekels to the Israeli economy which is roughly equivalent to Israel's annual total of direct and indirect health care costs. And now this money is gone," Ramon said.
