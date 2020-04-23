|
News BriefsNissan 29, 5780 , 23/04/20
Mossad: Arabs, Iran suffering more from CVOID-19 than they report
Mossad chief Yossi Cohen stated at a meeting of Israeli health officials that Lebanon, Iraq, Syria, and Iran are suffering more deaths from COVID-19 than they report. On the Israeli front Cohen recommends reopening the economy together with increasing Israel's capacity for virus testing and reinforcing hospital staffs and other medical teams.
Cohen added that Israel has committed to becoming self-sufficient in the manufacture and supply of face masks.
