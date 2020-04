20:37 Reported News Briefs Nissan 29, 5780 , 23/04/20 Nissan 29, 5780 , 23/04/20 Complete shutdown of northern Negev city of Netivot considered A complete shutdown of the northern Negev city of Netivot is being considered after the number of coronavirus cases there doubled in recent days. Netivot is located between Beersheba and Gaza and has a population of 35,000. It is famous for being the home of the legendary Baba Sali, a universally esteemed rabbi who immigrated to Israel from Morocco. ► ◄ Last Briefs