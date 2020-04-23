230 Jewish policy makers in zoom conference on 'Israelphobia'

230 Jewish policy makers from around the world met in a zoom conference to discuss 'Israelhobia' and the spread of anti-Semitic conspiracy theories.

Former Knesset member and former head of the Jewish Agency Natan Sharansky expressed himself as follows: "We are not talking about anything new under the sun. It always happens that at times of crisis Jews become scapegoats.

"Today due to the coronavirus we see a return of two of the classic anti-Semitic tropes only now they are directed to Jews wherever they may be, including those in the State of Israel: first, that Jews are evil in their essence and are responsible for the pandemic and second, that the Jews caused the pandemic in order to profit from it."