'High Court favors infiltrators over 1 million Israeli unemployed'

Kneseet member Tali Ploskov (Likud) attacked the High Court over its decision to cancel the deposit law that incentivizes infiltrators to leave the country by holding 20% of its wages, to be released only when the infiltrators leave Israel. 30,000 infiltrators nearly all of whom come from Africa now reside in Israel.

Ploskov stated that "The HIgh Court continues with its mistaken and problematic policy of favoring infiltrators over providing protection for the citizens of the state. Even a million unemployed are not enough to open the eyes of the High Court judges. The Knesset is obligated to restrict the nearly absolute power of the HIgh Court."