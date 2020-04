19:44 Reported News Briefs Nissan 29, 5780 , 23/04/20 Nissan 29, 5780 , 23/04/20 Tel Aviv cancels Independence Day festivities The Tel Aviv Municipality has canceled the city's annual Independence Day festivities. The money saved will be used for providing assistance to needy families in the city. Canceling the festivities will also eliminate gatherings that would violate social distancing restrictions. ► ◄ Last Briefs