19:36 Reported News Briefs Nissan 29, 5780 , 23/04/20 Nissan 29, 5780 , 23/04/20 Israeli physician reassures parents regarding kids and isolation Eminent Israeli physician Aryeh Eldad has reassured parents regarding the impact of isolation on their children in the wake of the coronavirus lockdown measures. Eldad notes that his own children spent many days in lockdown during the Gulf War thirty years ago and they now remember that time as a period of family togetherness.