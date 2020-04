19:26 Reported News Briefs Nissan 29, 5780 , 23/04/20 Nissan 29, 5780 , 23/04/20 Army Radio report: Jerusalem's open air market to reopen on Sunday Israel's Army Radio reports that Jerusalem's renowned Mahane Yehuda open air market will reopen on Sunday following a coordinated effort between the mayor of Jerusalem, the Mahane Yehuda market's executive chairman, and the prime minister's office. ► ◄ Last Briefs