19:16 Reported News Briefs Nissan 29, 5780 , 23/04/20 Nissan 29, 5780 , 23/04/20 Mayor asks government to restrict movement of ultra-orthodox The Mayor of Beit Shemesh Aliza Bloch has asked the government to restrict the movement of residents in the ultra-orthodox neighborhoods of her city due to the severity of the outbreak of COVID-19 in those neighborhoods. Beit Shemesh is located thirty kilometers north of Jerusalem and has a population of just under 120,000.