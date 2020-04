19:10 Reported News Briefs Nissan 29, 5780 , 23/04/20 Nissan 29, 5780 , 23/04/20 Report: Health Minister Litzman may become Housing Minister Current Health Minister Yaakov Litzman may become Housing Minister in the new coalition government according to a Channel 12 report. Litzman heads the United Torah Judaism ultra-orthodox party. ► ◄ Last Briefs