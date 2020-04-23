Yamina party conditions joining government on overriding High Court

The Yamina party has conditioned its joining the new unity government on overriding a High Court ruling that invalidates a law requiring 20% of infiltrators' wages to be deposited in an account that can only be accessed when the infiltrators leave Israel.

The Yamina statement reads as follows: "We are convinced that Knesset members in the Likud and ultra-orthodox parties will support our position and will put the High Court in its place as they committed to do in their election campaigns, allowing the Jewish state to formulate an immigration policy that will remove infiltrators and return them to their countries of origin."