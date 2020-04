18:33 Reported News Briefs Nissan 29, 5780 , 23/04/20 Nissan 29, 5780 , 23/04/20 Kindergarden through third grade kids back to school next Thursday The director general of the Education Ministry has announced that schools will be open for children from kindergarden through third grade starting next Thursday, the day after Independence Day. ► ◄ Last Briefs