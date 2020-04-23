|
Nissan 29, 5780 , 23/04/20
Bill introduced to override HIgh Court decision on infiltrators
Gideon Sa'ar and two other Likud Knesset members have introduced a bill that would override the High Court's decision to remove "one of the last remaining effective measures for encouraging inflitrators to leave Israel," to quote Sa'ar.
The issue at hand is the High Court's striking down a law by which 20% of infiltrators' wages are set aside in an account that can only be accessed when the infiltrators leave Israel.
