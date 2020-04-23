Israel protests EU Foreign Minister objection to new unity government

Israel's Foreign Ministry has protested the EU foreign minister Josep Borrell's objection to Israel's new unity government on account of the new government's commitment to extend Israeli sovereignty over parts of Judea and Samaria. Israeli Foreign Minister Ya'akov Katz said: "I want to thank our European friends who rejected the statement of Borrell and thus prevented its adoption in the name of the EU.

"European naions acknowledge the close relationships they have with Israel and we will continue to advance those individual relationships." According to Israel's Foreign Ministry, the EU's only concerns at present are the coronavirus and the status of Judea and Samaria.