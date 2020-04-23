|
Nissan 29, 5780 , 23/04/20
High Court nixes incentive for infiltrators to leave Israel
The High Court has rejected a petition to uphold a law that incentivizes those who have illegally infiltrated Israel's southern border mostly from Africa to leave Israel. More than 30,000 such infiltrators currently reside in Israel.
The provision known as the 'Deposit Law' mandates that 20% of infiltrators' wages be deposited in an account that is returned to them upon leaving Israel.
