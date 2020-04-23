|
17:18
Reported
Nissan 29, 5780 , 23/04/20
Tourist sites in Samaria opened for special needs children
The Samaria Regional Council has coordinated the reopening of eight tourist sites in Samaria for the benefit of special needs children. Head of the Regional Council Yosi Dagan stated that "these children have been in home quarantine for a month and need to go outside for some fresh air."
Under the Council's initiative, four to five families of special needs children will be able to visit the sites together while maintaining the social distancing guidelines still in place.
